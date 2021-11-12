High 5 Games granted interim supplier license in West Virginia

New York-based slot developer High 5 Games has been awarded an interim iGaming supplier license by the West Virginia Lottery.

The license approval will allow High 5 to supply its portfolio of games to licensed operators in the state beginning early next year.

“West Virginia has been on our radar for a long time and we’re excited to finally be able to bring our games to market there,” said High 5 Games director Lauren Gazneli.

“Players can expect to see some of our most popular titles soon, including Retro Riches and Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds. And operators will be able to benefit from Rapid Rewards, a new way to reward players with feature boosts, bigger payouts, and extra cash.”