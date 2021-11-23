ORYX Gaming set for UK debut with new licence approval

Bragg Gaming subsidiary ORYX Gaming has been granted a landmark supplier license by Britain's Gambling Commission.

The approval increases ORYX's global reach and provides the supplier with access to one of the world’s most biggest regulated iGaming markets.

An initial batch of ORYX’s best performing slots have been certified for the UK market, including games developed by ORYX’s in-house studio and exclusive titles from Gamomat, with these titles expected to begin rolling out with operator partners before the end of the year.

“The UK online gambling market is unmatched in terms of size and maturity and the world’s leading operators all have a presence in the jurisdiction,” said Bragg Gaming Group chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “Receiving a UK supplier license offers significant growth opportunities for Bragg as we bring first-class iGaming entertainment to UK players together with local operator partners.

"This license and our pending entry into the UK market before the end of the year will help to accelerate our international growth trajectory and offers another proof point of the success we continue to achieve with the execution of our global market expansion initiatives.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed up 3.04 per cent at CAD$8.47 per share in Toronto Monday.