This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

ORYX Gaming set for UK debut with new licence approval

23rd November 2021 8:30 am GMT
BRAGG

Bragg Gaming subsidiary ORYX Gaming has been granted a landmark supplier license by Britain's Gambling Commission. 

The approval increases ORYX's global reach and provides the supplier with access to one of the world’s most biggest regulated iGaming markets.

An initial batch of ORYX’s best performing slots have been certified for the UK market, including games developed by ORYX’s in-house studio and exclusive titles from Gamomat, with these titles expected to begin rolling out with operator partners before the end of the year.

“The UK online gambling market is unmatched in terms of size and maturity and the world’s leading operators all have a presence in the jurisdiction,” said Bragg Gaming Group chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “Receiving a UK supplier license offers significant growth opportunities for Bragg as we bring first-class iGaming entertainment to UK players together with local operator partners.

"This license and our pending entry into the UK market before the end of the year will help to accelerate our international growth trajectory and offers another proof point of the success we continue to achieve with the execution of our global market expansion initiatives.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed up 3.04 per cent at CAD$8.47 per share in Toronto Monday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino Gambling Commission iGaming Oryx Gaming Slots United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Bragg Gaming chair steps in as interim CEO to replace Richard Carter

Bragg Gaming raises full year guidance as Q3 revenue climbs 10%

Bragg Gaming partners Merkur to expand Czech presence

Bragg Gaming CEO Richard Carter on the US opportunity

Holland Casino goes live with Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Hub iGaming content

ORYX Gaming integrates content with Playtech

Bragg Gaming to unveil expanded iGaming portfolio at G2E

Bragg Gaming shares climb 25% in Toronto ahead of Nasdaq debut

Bragg Gaming agrees games supply deal with Novibet

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech and more

Bragg Gaming revenue grows 28% in strong second quarter

Bragg Gaming secures Greek iGaming licence, extends IGT development deal

Bragg continues US expansion with Wild Streak Gaming acquisition

Bragg Gaming CEO on the company’s acceleration into the US

Bragg Gaming acquires Spin Games for $30m

Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution