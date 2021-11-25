This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Shape Games set for US debut after Colorado approval

25th November 2021 10:31 am GMT
Playtech

Copenhagen-based iGaming solutions provider Shape Games is set to launch its services in the United States for the first time after being granted a license in Colorado.

The supplier has been issued with a vendor license by the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission, allowing Shape Games to offer its front-end gaming technology to licensed operators in The Centennial State.

“We’re very pleased to receive this approval as the first of multiple licenses we are pursuing in order to be a leader in gaming services to the US market,” said Shape Games CEO Christian Risom.  “Colorado is one step in our plan to provide the leading consumer engagement platform for the gaming industry as it grows in the American market.

"Our clients say that our platform is the most modern, engaging and consumer-focused engine in the industry. That stems from our origin as a consumer app developer working with companies like Apple, Red Bull and Ikea.”

Shape Games has developed apps in Europe for Danish state operator Danske Spil, and recently signed up Bally's Interactive as its first US client.

“Our focus is on bringing consumer app best practices to iGaming for the benefit of our partner operators and their customers," said Shape Games chief commercial officer Morten Tonnesen. “The customisable apps are designed with user experience at the heart of the design process and makes our apps competitive with the popular entertainment apps that are vying for time-starved consumers.”

