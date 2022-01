Four operators have been granted regulatory approval to launch online sports betting in New York State for the first time from tomorrow (8 January).

The New York State Gaming Commission has approved the launch of four of the nine previously licensed online sportsbooks - Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers) - after they satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary for launch.

The four online sportsbooks will be able to commence operations from 9am [...]