Soft2Bet approved to launch in Denmark

Malta-based Soft2Bet has been granted a licence to launch its online sports betting and gaming platform in Denmark for the first time.

The licence from Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden allows Soft2Bet's operator partners to begin offering sports betting to players in Denmark, as well as online casino games such as roulette, baccarat, punto banco, blackjack, poker, bingo and slots.

“Achieving this licence is a huge moment for Soft2Bet," said Soft2Bet head of country team Peter Christian Noer. "Our entire team has put in a tremendous amount of effort and worked tirelessly to ensure we met all the requirements and deadlines to achieve this important milestone in our company’s history,.

"We now look forward to launching our innovative iGaming brands on the Danish market that have proven successful in other jurisdictions because of their state-of-the-art features, unique game supply and strong player protection tools."

"We only launched in Sweden less than two years ago and have taken significant market shares there ever since," Noer added. "We are convinced that we can do the same on the Danish market before long. This massive achievement is the product of uncompromising dedication and one more great accomplishment for our outstanding team to be proud about.”