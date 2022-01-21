This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

PointsBet approved to enter Pennsylvania sports betting and iGaming market

21st January 2022 9:54 am GMT
PointsBet
Playtech

Sydney-listed operator PointsBet Holdings is set to launch in Pennsylvania's regulated sports betting and iGaming market having secured license approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

PointsBet will operate in the market in partnership with casino operator Penn National Gaming, and will leverage its exclusive sports betting partnership with NBC Sports to promote the PointsBet brand in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to be inching closer to officially offering PointsBet’s market-leading products to sports fans and bettors in Pennsylvania in partnership with Penn National Gaming,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken.

“With Pennsylvania ranking among the top five sports betting states in the nation, PointsBet is thrilled to be able to soon establish its presence in this lucrative market, and we are appreciative of the support we’ve received from the state of Pennsylvania and the great people at the Gaming Control Board.”

PointsBet USA chief marketing officer Kyle Christensen added: "With NBC Philadelphia being a key asset in the NBC Sports portfolio, it will play a vital role in our ability to reach new customers and build brand recognition in this new market. We are excited to continue telling the PointsBet story and demonstrate to sports fans and bettors in Pennsylvania exactly what sets the brand apart among the rest."

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 5.17 per cent lower at AUD$6.05 per share in Sydney Friday.

Related Tags
iGaming Penn National Gaming Pennsylvania PointsBet Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $3.83bn in 2021

PointsBet brings in new vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion

PointsBet Canada teams up with the NHL Alumni Association

Strong December for Iowa sportsbooks as wagers soar 154%

Illinois sportsbook wagers climb 74% in November

First online sportsbook operators approved to go live in New York State

PointsBet adds Evolution’s live casino games to New Jersey iGaming platform

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

PointsBet launches mobile sports betting in 8th US state

Indiana sports wagers grow to record $463.7m in November

Iowa sportsbook operators enjoy record month in November

Ohio sports betting legislation submitted to Governor DeWine

PointsBet adds Evolution’s live dealer games to Michigan iGaming offering

Illinois sports betting wagers soar to record $840.4m in October

BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Relax Gaming
Yggdrasil
Technamin
BRAGG Gaming
Evolution
Digitain