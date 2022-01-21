PointsBet approved to enter Pennsylvania sports betting and iGaming market

Sydney-listed operator PointsBet Holdings is set to launch in Pennsylvania's regulated sports betting and iGaming market having secured license approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

PointsBet will operate in the market in partnership with casino operator Penn National Gaming, and will leverage its exclusive sports betting partnership with NBC Sports to promote the PointsBet brand in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to be inching closer to officially offering PointsBet’s market-leading products to sports fans and bettors in Pennsylvania in partnership with Penn National Gaming,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken.

“With Pennsylvania ranking among the top five sports betting states in the nation, PointsBet is thrilled to be able to soon establish its presence in this lucrative market, and we are appreciative of the support we’ve received from the state of Pennsylvania and the great people at the Gaming Control Board.”

PointsBet USA chief marketing officer Kyle Christensen added: "With NBC Philadelphia being a key asset in the NBC Sports portfolio, it will play a vital role in our ability to reach new customers and build brand recognition in this new market. We are excited to continue telling the PointsBet story and demonstrate to sports fans and bettors in Pennsylvania exactly what sets the brand apart among the rest."

