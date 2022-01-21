Pariplay set to launch in 3rd US state with Michigan licence approval

Aspire Global’s content and aggregation business Pariplay has secured its third supplier license in the United States with approval in Michigan.

The Provisional Internet Gaming Supplier License continues Pariplay’s US expansion following last year's license awards in New Jersey and West Virginia, with BetMGM among the first operators to deploy games from Pariplay in Michigan.

“The Michigan licence follows our strategic plan to expand in the quickly growing US market and to be in the forefront of the development,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “We are building a solid foundation for further growth with the goal to become the world’s leading iGaming supplier.”

The Michigan license award comes in the same week that New York-listed NeoGames announced a €420m bid to acquire Pariplay parent Aspire Global.

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.37 per cent lower at SEK108.00 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, 1.64 per cent below their 52-week high of SEK109.60 per share set on Jan 18, the date of the NeoGames announcement.