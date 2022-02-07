Betsson launches in Buenos Aires Province and City of Buenos Aires

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has gone live in both the Province and City of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Betsson has launched in the separately regulated markets in partnership with land-based operator Casino de Victoria, having secured license approval in both jurisdictions.

Betsson.com.ar is serving players in the City of Buenos Aires, while Betsson.bet.ar caters to players in Buenos Aires province, with both offering online sports betting, slots, table games, and horse racing.

“The launch in Argentina signifies yet another milestone in LatAm and further strengthens Betsson’s market presence in the region,” said Betsson chief executive Pontus Lindwall.

“The license for the Province of Buenos Aires, together with the license for the City of Buenos Aires, cement our position in the region. LatAm is a strategically important region where we are performing well and we have great ambitions for the future in Argentina.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 1.72 per cent higher at SEK49.64 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.