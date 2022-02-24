This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Delasport secures Maltese B2B sports betting and iGaming licences

24th February 2022 5:58 am GMT
Greentube

iGaming platform provider Delasport has been granted B2B sports betting and online casino licences from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The new licenses will allow Delasport to offer its clients a dedicated Player Account Management (PAM) platform, sports betting as a turnkey platform, or its iFrame plug & play sportsbook and online casino platform.

“We are happy to receive the MGA B2B license for our casino and sports betting solutions,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “The MGA license is an important milestone in our market’s availability strategy. In 2022, we plan to enter several new regulated markets around the globe to meet with our partners’ expansion strategy.”

The license approval from the MGA comes after Delasport recently obtained a Romanian license for sports betting and iGaming.

Related Tags
Casino Delasport iGaming Malta Malta Gaming Authority Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Delasport signs platform deal to power Betcris expansion

Delasport signs snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan as brand ambassador

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

Delasport renews Balkan basketball league sponsorship

Delasport approved to enter Romania iGaming market

Delasport names Oren Cohen Shwartz as new CEO

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, BF Games and more

Helping operators utilize their data in real time to enhance conversion and retention

Solitics enhances real-time marketing automation platform

Delasport agrees title sponsorship of Balkan International Basketball League

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Pragmatic, Leander and Highlight Games

Beehive to supply marketing solutions to 18bet.com operator Delasport

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming