Delasport secures Maltese B2B sports betting and iGaming licences

iGaming platform provider Delasport has been granted B2B sports betting and online casino licences from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The new licenses will allow Delasport to offer its clients a dedicated Player Account Management (PAM) platform, sports betting as a turnkey platform, or its iFrame plug & play sportsbook and online casino platform.

“We are happy to receive the MGA B2B license for our casino and sports betting solutions,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “The MGA license is an important milestone in our market’s availability strategy. In 2022, we plan to enter several new regulated markets around the globe to meet with our partners’ expansion strategy.”

The license approval from the MGA comes after Delasport recently obtained a Romanian license for sports betting and iGaming.