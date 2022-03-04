Stakelogic secures MGA licence for live casino

Casino games developer Stakelogic has secured licence approval in Malta to provide live casino games.

The license from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) allows the supplier to provide live casino games to operators in jurisdictions where the MGA license is accepted.

Stakelogic Live is streamed from studios based in Birkirkara, Malta, and Eindhoven, The Netherlands, with all games designed and developed in-house.

“Securing a licence from the Malta Gaming Authority is a major step forward for Stakelogic Live and we are particularly pleased to now be able to offer our live dealer content in the Netherlands, a market where our slot games have performed incredibly well to date,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

"Stakelogic Live is a premium live casino product and delivers unrivalled levels of engagement, authenticity and entertainment and we are looking forward to seeing our games land in the lobbies of our operator partners.”