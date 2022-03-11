Rush Street Interactive gains Ontario approval

New York-listed sports betting and iGaming operator Rush Street Interactive has been approved to operate in Ontario's soon-to-regulate gambling market by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The approval will allow RSI to launch its BetRivers online casino and sportsbook in Ontario on April 4, the first day that online gaming will be authorised in the province.

“The receipt of our registration in Ontario is an important milestone that demonstrates our commitment to operating only in legalised markets where we pay local taxes, and we are grateful for the trust of the AGCO,” said RSI chief executive officer Richard Schwartz. “We are now one step closer to launching the BetRivers real-money online casino and sportsbook in Ontario and bringing our unique betting options, such as our innovative peer-to-peer slot tournaments or same game parlays, fast payouts, and award-winning customer service to the province’s millions of residents.

“Our free-to-play social gaming platform has experienced strong traction in Ontario to date, and we look forward to offering those players similarly entertaining and responsible experiences when our real-money offerings come April 4,” Schwartz added.

RSI is currently live in Ontario with its social gaming platform, CASINO4FUN, which is accessible from BetRivers.ca, powered by the same proprietary technology behind RSI’s real-money platform. Upon the launch of the BetRivers real-money online casino and sportsbook in Ontario, Canada will join the United States and Colombia to become the third country where RSI operates real-money online gaming.

The Company also has access to the Mexican online casino and sports betting markets through its partnership with media conglomerate Grupo Multimedios, where it expects to launch online casino and sports betting in the second quarter of 2022.

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) gained 1.47 per cent to close at $8.27 per share in New York Thursday.