LeoVegas and Play’n GO secure approval in Ontario

15th March 2022 9:56 am GMT
Toronto, Ontario
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is continuing to approve iGaming operators and suppliers ahead of the launch of the regulated market in Ontario on April 4.

The latest approvals have been issued to Swedish games developer Play'n Go and operator LeoVegas.

The approval allows LeoVegas to offer casino, live casino and betting in the market under its LeoVegas and Royal Panda brands, subject to entering into an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

“Over recent years, the LeoVegas brand has become the third most well-known casino brand in the Canadian market and Royal Panda has shown strong growth - a clear sign that the mobile gaming experience we offer is appreciated by North American customers,” said LeoVegas Group chief executive Gustaf Hagman.

“Our full focus now is to complete the process and we look forward to launch in a regulated environment. Given our track record and knowledge to operate in regulated markets we continue to have high expectations and ambitions for continued growth in the Ontario market”. 

Play'n Go's approval will allow the slots developer to provide its portfolio of games to the province's regulated operators, with the company describing the opening of the Ontario market as an exciting and important milestone in Play’n GO’s North America journey.

“Regulated markets are vital not just to Play’n Go’s business strategy, but to the industry as a whole; they ensure a safe gaming environment for players, and operators can focus on providing a fun and entertaining experience that is truly sustainable,” said Play’n Go chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson.

“Ontario is an important province representing some 40 per cent of the population of Canada, and we look forward to players there enjoying our games. However, Ontario represents just the first stage in Play’n GO’s North American entry strategy that will see our titles shortly be made available in selected regulated US state level iGaming jurisdictions for the very first time. With Ontario’s regulated market opening, followed by our entry into the USA, it’s set to be an exciting year for Play’n Go.”

Shares in LeoVegas AB (STO:LEO) were trading 1.04 per cent lower at SEK34.12 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

