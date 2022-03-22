This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Delasport
Digitain

Kambi secures approval for Ontario sportsbook launch

22nd March 2022 6:32 am GMT
Kambi
OpenBet

Stockholm-listed sports betting provider Kambi Group has obtained regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to launch its services in the Canadian provice. 

The licence enables Kambi to launch with its operator partners from day one of Ontario's regulated sports betting and iGaming market, which is slated to open on 4 April.

“I am delighted that Kambi has become one of the first sportsbook providers to obtain registration from the AGCO,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. "This landmark achievement is a testament to Kambi’s expertise and exemplary track record in compliance, and we are excited to be in a position to deliver our market-leading sportsbook technology to our partners’ customers in Ontario from day one.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.77 per cent lower at SEK221.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.

Related Tags
Canada iGaming Kambi Ontario Sports Betting
Related Articles

Churchill Downs quits iGaming and online sports betting

Blog: Staff and shareholders should welcome Mor Weizer’s intervention in Playtech bidding war

DRF Bets steps into Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo

Kambi reports strong full-year revenue growth despite a weak fourth quarter

Kindred to split from Kambi in favour of in-house sportsbook

The long road: exclusive interview with GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit

Kambi enters Canada with Northstar Gaming sportsbook deal

MaximBet to expand US offering with Kambi and White Hat Gaming deals

Kambi seals retail and online sportsbook deal with Affinity Interactive’s DRF Sports

Ohio sports betting legislation submitted to Governor DeWine

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Sportradar and Kambi extend US betting partnership

ORYX Gaming takes Jack’s Casino online in the Netherlands

Scientific Games and Flutter dominate Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021: Latin America’s winners announced

Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BTObet
BetConstruct
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Delasport
Digitain