Kambi secures approval for Ontario sportsbook launch

Stockholm-listed sports betting provider Kambi Group has obtained regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to launch its services in the Canadian provice.

The licence enables Kambi to launch with its operator partners from day one of Ontario's regulated sports betting and iGaming market, which is slated to open on 4 April.

“I am delighted that Kambi has become one of the first sportsbook providers to obtain registration from the AGCO,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. "This landmark achievement is a testament to Kambi’s expertise and exemplary track record in compliance, and we are excited to be in a position to deliver our market-leading sportsbook technology to our partners’ customers in Ontario from day one.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 1.77 per cent lower at SEK221.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.