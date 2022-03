Online casino games developer Play’n GO has secured a new B2B iGaming supplier license from the Licensing Authority of Gibraltar.

The approval allows Play'n GO to offer its portfolio of slot titles to licensed operators in the jurisdiction, and follows the company's recent certification in Ontario, Canada.

“We are very thankful to the Licensing Authority of Gibraltar for this license award,” said Play’n GO chief risk and compliance officer Sissel Weitzhandler. “Gibraltar is an important jurisdiction to [...]