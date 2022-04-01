Pinnacle Solution granted Malta sports betting licence

Online betting and gaming operator Pinnacle has secured licence approval from the Malta Gaming Authority for its sportsbook subsidiary Pinnacle Solution.

The MGA licence, along with a new esports product which will be showcased for the first time at ICE 2022, will underpin the supplier’s growth plans for the year as it works to establish new partnerships across Europe and Latin America.

“We’ve made great efforts to ensure our trading practices and technology stack can be scaled quickly, openly, and transparently in order to give our sportsbook partners a first-class service that delivers the enhanced hold and revenue performance they’re after,” said Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith.

“Obtaining the MGA licence is proof that our expert teams have developed products that meet the market’s demands and high standards, and we’re now looking forward to servicing new partners in more markets with the ultimate sports betting, esports, and risk management solutions.”