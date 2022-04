London-based casino games supplier Caleta Gaming has received license approval to offer its content in the Bahamas.

The new license will see Caleta deploy its portfolio of games with Paradise Games Bahamas, which operates casinos and gaming halls across the islands.

“This certificate is another milestone achievement for Caleta Gaming, which represents significant untapped potential for Caleta to showcase our leading content and platform technology,” said Caleta co-founder and CEO Fabiola Jaeger. “Receiving our supplier license in the [...]