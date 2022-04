The German state of Schleswig-Holstein has launched the administrative procedure to select four online casino operators for licensure in the state.

The administrative procedure aims to select four operators to offer online casino games to players in Schleswig-Holstein under 15-year licenses, with taxes set at 39 per cent of gross revenue up to €300,000 per month, rising to 39 per cent on amounts between €300,000 and €750,000, and 44 per cent on gross revenue over €750,000 [...]