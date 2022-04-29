Soft2Bet approved to expand into Ireland

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet will launch its services in Ireland for the first time after securing approval from the Irish Revenue Commissioners.

Soft2Bet’s entry into the regulated Irish iGaming market continues the operator’s recent European expansion and follows its licence approval in Denmark earlier this year.

“Soft2Bet is absolutely delighted to secure this Irish licence,” said Soft2Bet CEO Boris Chaikin. “There’s a rapidly growing iGaming player base in Ireland and we can’t wait to join this extremely promising market at this stage in its development.

“The Irish authorities have made this an incredibly smooth process, providing a positive, collaborative and helpful dialogue all the way through. We look forward to offering our services throughout the country.”

The Irish approval adds to Soft2bet's existing licences in Malta, Sweden and Denmark, where it operates a number of iGaming brands including CampoBet, YoyoCasino, ZulaBet, Cadabrus and Betinia.