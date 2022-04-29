This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

Soft2Bet approved to expand into Ireland

29th April 2022 10:00 am GMT
Greentube

Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet will launch its services in Ireland for the first time after securing approval from the Irish Revenue Commissioners.

Soft2Bet’s entry into the regulated Irish iGaming market continues the operator’s recent European expansion and follows its licence approval in Denmark earlier this year.

“Soft2Bet is absolutely delighted to secure this Irish licence,” said Soft2Bet CEO Boris Chaikin. “There’s a rapidly growing iGaming player base in Ireland and we can’t wait to join this extremely promising market at this stage in its development.

“The Irish authorities have made this an incredibly smooth process, providing a positive, collaborative and helpful dialogue all the way through. We look forward to offering our services throughout the country.”

The Irish approval adds to Soft2bet's existing licences in Malta, Sweden and Denmark, where it operates a number of iGaming brands including CampoBet, YoyoCasino, ZulaBet, Cadabrus and Betinia.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Ireland Licensing Soft2Bet Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

Delasport names Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

Soft2Bet agrees Pariplay integration for Wizard Games content

Soft2Bet appoints Aspire Global’s Gilad Naim as chief commercial officer

Soft2Bet boosts payment solutions with MuchBetter

Soft2Bet expands Swedish presence with Betinia B2C launch

Soft2Bet approved to launch in Denmark

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Pariplay, Scientific Games and more

Evolution to launch live casino for Soft2Bet brands

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Astropay
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar