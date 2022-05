Bally’s has won the bid to develop a casino-resort and entertainment experience in Chicago, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said Thursday.

Bally’s was one of three final bidders for the sole casino license alongside HR Chicago (Hard Rock) and Rush Street Gaming, with the company submitting two bids.

Bally’s bid for a casino at McCormick Place was rejected, with its proposal for a casino at the site of the current Tribune Publishing Plant announced as the winning bid.

“I [...]