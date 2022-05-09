This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Mernov secures first German online slots licence

9th May 2022 10:48 am GMT
Greentube

Gauselmann Group subsidiary Mernov has been awarded the first national online casino licence in Germany.

The Berlin-based operator has secured approval to launch its Jackpot Piraten and Bing Bong brands in the regulated German market, offering slot games to players nationwide.

“We are very happy to be the first provider with a Germany-wide license for virtual slot machines,” Mernov managing director Florian Werner told Gaming Intelligence. “This is a great moment for us and for the German online gambling market as a whole.”

The JackpotPiraten.de and BingBong.de websites are scheduled to launch by June 1, giving players access to the largest selection of well-known slot titles from German arcades.

Germany’s State Treaty on Gambling 2021 offers national licenses for sports betting and online slots, with regulation and licensing of online casino table games left in the hands of the country’s 16 federal states.

Mernov is the first and currently sole licensee for online slots in Germany.

Related Tags
Germany iGaming Licensing Mernov Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming