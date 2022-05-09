Mernov secures first German online slots licence

Gauselmann Group subsidiary Mernov has been awarded the first national online casino licence in Germany.

The Berlin-based operator has secured approval to launch its Jackpot Piraten and Bing Bong brands in the regulated German market, offering slot games to players nationwide.

“We are very happy to be the first provider with a Germany-wide license for virtual slot machines,” Mernov managing director Florian Werner told Gaming Intelligence. “This is a great moment for us and for the German online gambling market as a whole.”

The JackpotPiraten.de and BingBong.de websites are scheduled to launch by June 1, giving players access to the largest selection of well-known slot titles from German arcades.

Germany’s State Treaty on Gambling 2021 offers national licenses for sports betting and online slots, with regulation and licensing of online casino table games left in the hands of the country’s 16 federal states.

Mernov is the first and currently sole licensee for online slots in Germany.