EveryMatrix expands US footprint with West Virginia license

Malta-based iGaming supplier EveryMatrix has secured license approval from the West Virginia Lottery Commission to supply operators in the state.

The launch of operations is subject to product certification and facilities build-out and will see the company distribute gaming content from Armadillo Studios and Spearhead Studios via its casino integration platform, CasinoEngine.

“EveryMatrix has filed several licenses in states that have regulated casino and sports, and we are pleased to see these efforts are paying off,” said EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman.

"Alongside licensing, we also have multiple deals with large U.S. operators that will be ready soon. It will take a lot of time and dedication to become a leading supplier of turnkey services for gaming in the U.S., but this is another crucial step in that direction.”