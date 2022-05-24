This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

1X2 Network secures Ontario license

24th May 2022 9:26 am GMT
1x2 Network
Playtech

Casino games supplier 1X2 Network has secured approval to launch its full suite of games in the recently-regulated Ontario iGaming market. 

1X2 Network said that the Ontario approval furthers its strategy of providing slots and table game content in key regulated jurisdictions in Europe and beyond, with the company currently certified in the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, IOM, Sweden, Spain, Colombia, Italy, Romania and Greece. 

1X2 Network already operates in the Canadian market as a supplier to Loto-Québec. 

“Ontario promises to be one of the largest online casino markets in North America, so it made absolute sense for 1X2 Network as a leading provider of premium slot and table game content to enter the province,” said 1X2 Network account management and marketing director Rory Kimber.

“Having gained experience in delivering our games to players in Canada via our partnership with Loto-Québec, we know exactly what it takes to engage, entertain and excite players and the suite of content that we will launch in Ontario has been designed to do just that. 

“It is great to see that some of the biggest brands in the market are planning to integrate our content into their game lobbies, and we look forward to seeing players in Ontario enjoy the thrilling experience that each title has to offer.” 

Related Tags
1X2 Network Canada Casino iGaming Ontario Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Evoplay, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Betsoft, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Kevin Reid promoted to CEO of 1X2 Network

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

1X2 Network names new head of business development and marketing

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Slotmill, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Relax Gaming, High 5 Games and more

1X2 Network latest to secure iGaming licence in Greece

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and more

1X2 Network names new chief technology officer

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

BTObet
Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming