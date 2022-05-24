1X2 Network secures Ontario license

Casino games supplier 1X2 Network has secured approval to launch its full suite of games in the recently-regulated Ontario iGaming market.

1X2 Network said that the Ontario approval furthers its strategy of providing slots and table game content in key regulated jurisdictions in Europe and beyond, with the company currently certified in the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, IOM, Sweden, Spain, Colombia, Italy, Romania and Greece.

1X2 Network already operates in the Canadian market as a supplier to Loto-Québec.

“Ontario promises to be one of the largest online casino markets in North America, so it made absolute sense for 1X2 Network as a leading provider of premium slot and table game content to enter the province,” said 1X2 Network account management and marketing director Rory Kimber.

“Having gained experience in delivering our games to players in Canada via our partnership with Loto-Québec, we know exactly what it takes to engage, entertain and excite players and the suite of content that we will launch in Ontario has been designed to do just that.

“It is great to see that some of the biggest brands in the market are planning to integrate our content into their game lobbies, and we look forward to seeing players in Ontario enjoy the thrilling experience that each title has to offer.”