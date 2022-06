New York-based investment firm Blackstone has secured regulatory approvals to become the operator of Crown casinos in Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.

Blackstone has been approved as the operator of Crown Sydney by the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority following an extensive probity assessment that examined its capacity to address previously identified risks and issues at the casinos, which had led to the operator losing its license.

This prompted Blackstone to express an interest in acquiring [...]