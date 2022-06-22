Stakelogic set for US debut with Michigan approval

Casino games developer Stakelogic is set to launch its content in the United States for the first time after securing a provisional license in Michigan.

The upcoming launch in Michigan marks the first step in Stakelogic's plan to expand into North America, with additional state launches expected in the coming months.

Initial launch games in Michigan include El Patron, Atlantis Gold, and Candy Wild Bonanza Hold and Spin.

“Securing approval to launch in Michigan is a milestone moment for Stakelogic and our ambitions for the US market where we intend to become a leading provider of popular online casino content,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

“Our classic slots and video slots have taken global markets by storm, and we expect them to be a big hit with players in Michigan and across the US. We are already in talks with operators in Michigan and look forward to integrating our slots in due course. I’d like to thank the Michigan regulator for working with us on securing our license and we now look forward to seeing players in the state enjoy the engaging and entertaining experience our games deliver with each spin.”