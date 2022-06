Online sports apparel retailer Fanatics has secured preliminary approval to enter Maryland’s regulated sports betting market.

The Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approved Fanatic’s FBG Enterprises Opco as a suitable entity for licensure Thursday, with the final license award subject to approval by Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC).

The approval by the Lottery and Gaming Control Commission follows the sale earlier this week of Fanatics chief executive Michael Rubin’s stake in Harris Blitzer [...]