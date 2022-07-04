This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Delasport continues European expansion with Dutch certification

4th July 2022 10:49 am GMT
Greentube

Sports betting and iGaming solutions provider Delasport has secured approval to offer its products and services in the regulated Dutch iGaming market.

The certification allows Delasport to provide its sports, casino and player account management (PAM) platforms to licensed operators in the market, adding to its existing certifications in Denmark, Malta, Sweden and Romania.

“The Dutch market is poised to become one of the most competitive in Europe, and we are excited to be part of the pioneering wave of Sports, Casino and PAM suppliers,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz.

“We are keen to play a major role in the shaping of the Dutch iGaming landscape and look forward to partnering with new operators, and helping our existing partners grow.”

Related Tags
Casino Delasport iGaming Netherlands Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Delasport launches new mobile betting and gaming apps

What bettors are playing at the casino, and how to cross-sell between them

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Delasport: A strong partnership that yields a cross-channel campaign

Delasport names Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director

Delasport set to expand into Denmark

Delasport signs online sportsbook deal in Mexico with Winpot

Delasport secures Maltese B2B sports betting and iGaming licences

Delasport signs platform deal to power Betcris expansion

Delasport signs snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan as brand ambassador

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

Delasport renews Balkan basketball league sponsorship

Delasport approved to enter Romania iGaming market

Delasport names Oren Cohen Shwartz as new CEO

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution