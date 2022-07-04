Delasport continues European expansion with Dutch certification

Sports betting and iGaming solutions provider Delasport has secured approval to offer its products and services in the regulated Dutch iGaming market.

The certification allows Delasport to provide its sports, casino and player account management (PAM) platforms to licensed operators in the market, adding to its existing certifications in Denmark, Malta, Sweden and Romania.

“The Dutch market is poised to become one of the most competitive in Europe, and we are excited to be part of the pioneering wave of Sports, Casino and PAM suppliers,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz.

“We are keen to play a major role in the shaping of the Dutch iGaming landscape and look forward to partnering with new operators, and helping our existing partners grow.”