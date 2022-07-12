Delasport secures B2B licence approval in Britain

Sports betting and iGaming solutions provider Delasport is set to take its products and services live in Britain after securing licence approval from the Gambling Commission.

The licence in Europe's biggest regulated iGaming market adds to its existing certification in Malta, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

“Our entry to the UK market is the latest in a string of big wins for our global expansion,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “For us, being able to take part in Europe’s most desired iGaming market is a huge opportunity that we have worked hard for, and look forward to growing in.

"We look forward to working with new and existing partners to bring our comprehensive offering to UK players who want the very best."

Shwartz said that the company's goal is to support operators with the best products and services that allow them to compete successfully in their market, increase acquisition conversion and maximise player retention.

"Also, we own the IP of all of our products, and that allows us control over the roadmap and adjustment to market changes and partner needs," he said. “We push boundaries through innovation to leverage player experience through personalisation, content localisation, and unique betting.

"And, with a rich suite of cross-product player engagement tools like tournaments, missions, levels, badges, spin-to-win and more, we spice up the player experience even further.”