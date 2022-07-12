This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Delasport secures B2B licence approval in Britain

12th July 2022 10:02 am GMT
Greentube

Sports betting and iGaming solutions provider Delasport is set to take its products and services live in Britain after securing licence approval from the Gambling Commission.

The licence in Europe's biggest regulated iGaming market adds to its existing certification in Malta, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

“Our entry to the UK market is the latest in a string of big wins for our global expansion,” said Delasport CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz. “For us, being able to take part in Europe’s most desired iGaming market is a huge opportunity that we have worked hard for, and look forward to growing in.

"We look forward to working with new and existing partners to bring our comprehensive offering to UK players who want the very best."

Shwartz said that the company's goal is to support operators with the best products and services that allow them to compete successfully in their market, increase acquisition conversion and maximise player retention.

"Also, we own the IP of all of our products, and that allows us control over the roadmap and adjustment to market changes and partner needs," he said. “We push boundaries through innovation to leverage player experience through personalisation, content localisation, and unique betting.

"And, with a rich suite of cross-product player engagement tools like tournaments, missions, levels, badges, spin-to-win and more, we spice up the player experience even further.”

Related Tags
Casino Delasport Gambling Commission iGaming Licensing Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Delasport continues European expansion with Dutch certification

Delasport launches new mobile betting and gaming apps

What bettors are playing at the casino, and how to cross-sell between them

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Delasport: A strong partnership that yields a cross-channel campaign

Delasport names Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director

Delasport set to expand into Denmark

Delasport signs online sportsbook deal in Mexico with Winpot

Delasport secures Maltese B2B sports betting and iGaming licences

Delasport signs platform deal to power Betcris expansion

Delasport signs snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan as brand ambassador

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

Delasport renews Balkan basketball league sponsorship

Delasport approved to enter Romania iGaming market

Delasport names Oren Cohen Shwartz as new CEO

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution