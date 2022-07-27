This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play secures live casino approval in Buenos Aires

27th July 2022 10:38 am GMT
Pragmatic Play has been approved to supply its live casino content to licensed operators in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

The approval from regulator Lotería de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (LOTBA) will allow the supplier to offer its portfolio of live casino games in the market, including live Blackjack, Roulette, Auto Roulette, Speed Roulette, Baccarat, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Mega Wheel and ONE Blackjack.

The rollout of the live casino portfolio will serve to strengthen Pragmatic Play's presence in the market, where it already supplies online slot titles to licensed operators.

“This is fantastic news for Pragmatic Play and bodes extremely well for our growth ambitions in Argentina,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations, Victor Arias. “Our multi-vertical proposition is a key USP for us in every market we operate in and the approval of our Live Casino games in Buenos Aires City is going to allow us to reach more  partners and players here than ever before.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to six new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

