Greentube continues North American expansion with Ontario license

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube is set to expand its presence in North America with a new supplier license in Ontario, Canada.

The license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will enable Greentube to launch in Canada's only regulated commercial iGaming market, adding to the company's existing supply deals with Canadian provincial lottery operators in British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec.

“We have already established a successful base in Canada through our presence in the regulated provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba and Quebec and we are very excited to have gained an Ontario licence," said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“It is a region of great potential for the iGaming industry, and we look forward to partnering with operators in Ontario to deliver our first-class content to their players.”

Greentube is also currently live in North America in the US states of New Jersey and Michigan.