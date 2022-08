Three more online gaming operators have secured approval to offer online slot games to players in Germany.

The latest approvals double the number of licenced online slot operators in the market to six, with all three new licensees listed as Malta-based.

Gauselmann Group subsidiary Cashpoint Malta gained approval for its xtip.de, merkur-sports.de and merkur-spiel.de sites, while Novomatic subsidiary BluBet Operations secured approval to launch its novoline.de site.

These sites will compete with the jackpotpiraten.de and bingbong.de sites of [...]