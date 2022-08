New York-listed betting and gaming operator DraftKings has secured license approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC).

Crown Maryland Gaming (trading as DraftKings) was approved as a Sports Wagering Facility Operator by the MLGCC at a qualification hearing Thursday.

The Commission said that while DraftKings’ operating performance is an area of concern with limited prospect for improvement in the near future, there are no overwhelming issues that would lead it to conclude that the [...]