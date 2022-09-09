FSB recommended for Nevada license by Gaming Control Board

Sports betting technology supplier FSB has been unanimously recommended for license approval by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

The award of the Manufacturers and Information Service Provider license will allow FSB to provide sports wagering and iCasino services to partners within the state.

“We aspire to be part of the long-term sports betting and iGaming story in Nevada and North America generally and this licensing application clearly communicates our deep ambitions,” said FSB chief executive officer Dave McDowell. “Securing regulatory approval in Nevada is a true trust stamp on the quality of a service provider and as a Tier 1 supplier with a laser focus on key regulated global markets this is a jurisdiction we simply have to be present in."

FSB chief revenue officer Ian Freeman added: “Commercially, we identified Nevada as a key strategic state for FSB. Our product capabilities and the market opportunity are very well aligned. We are very thankful to the NGCB for their time and attention. It has been a very thorough process undertaken by extremely professional people. This milestone represents a significant step forward towards realising our commercial goals.”