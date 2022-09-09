This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

FSB recommended for Nevada license by Gaming Control Board

9th September 2022 8:31 am GMT

Sports betting technology supplier FSB has been unanimously recommended for license approval by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

The award of the Manufacturers and Information Service Provider license will allow FSB to provide sports wagering and iCasino services to partners within the state.

“We aspire to be part of the long-term sports betting and iGaming story in Nevada and North America generally and this licensing application clearly communicates our deep ambitions,” said FSB chief executive officer Dave McDowell. “Securing regulatory approval in Nevada is a true trust stamp on the quality of a service provider and as a Tier 1 supplier with a laser focus on key regulated global markets this is a jurisdiction we simply have to be present in."

FSB chief revenue officer Ian Freeman added: “Commercially, we identified Nevada as a key strategic state for FSB. Our product capabilities and the market opportunity are very well aligned. We are very thankful to the NGCB for their time and attention. It has been a very thorough process undertaken by extremely professional people. This milestone represents a significant step forward towards realising our commercial goals.”

Related Tags
FSB Licensing Nevada Nevada Gaming Control Board Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

FSB approved for retail sports betting launch in South Dakota

FSB and Fitzdares eye Ontario sports betting opportunities

FSB completes B2B transition

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

FSB launches sportsbook for SZRT Slovakia

FSB hires former SIS sales manager to lead business development strategy in Europe

FSB appoints Mike Van Ermen to lead US expansion

FSB taps IGT for latest new hire

FSB agrees retail sportsbook deal in South Dakota

FSB eyes Latin America expansion with latest hire

FSB appoints Bob Akeret to lead US expansion

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV, GAMING1 and more

FSB extends online sportsbook deal with BetLion in Africa

FSB appoints new chief operating officer

XB Net expands UK presence with GentingBet supply deal

BRAGG Gaming - Indigo Magic
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming