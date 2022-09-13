Pariplay secures approval to expand into Panama

iGaming content provider and aggregator Pariplay is set for further expansion in South America after securing approval to operate in Panama.

The registration with the Panama Gaming Control Board allows Pariplay to supply its Fusion content aggregation platform to locally licensed online gaming operators, giving them access to more than 14,000 titles from over 80 leading providers.

Pariplay is already active in Latin America in Mexico and Colombia and recently secured approval to operate in the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“The Latin American region is quickly growing, offering lucrative opportunities for Pariplay to introduce our products and content to new markets,” said Adrian Bailey, managing director at Pariplay. “We see LatAm, including Panama, as a key focus for us going forward and are certain that our top-performing slots library and ample verticals offering will resonate well with local players.”

Pariplay’s offering includes slots, live casino and instant win games, virtual sports, sports betting, bingo and poker.

“This approval to operate in Panama is the latest in a string of regulatory green lights that have seen us significantly expand our presence in LatAm,” said Jorge Morales, Pariplay’s director for Latin America and the Caribbean. “It is an exciting time for us as we have ambitious plans for Panama, and I look forward to working together with local operators to offer our games to their customers.”

Shares in Pariplay parent NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) gained 4.80 per cent to close at $16.17 per share in New York Monday.