The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has revoked one of the previously issued sports betting licenses in Deadwood City and delayed its final decision on three temporary licenses.

Mustang Sally’s in Deadwood has been stripped of its sports betting license after the owner of the sports bar, Toby Keehn, admitted to participating in gaming on his own premises and as a proxy for individuals, and extending credit for the purpose of sports wagering.

Mustang Sally’s hosts sports [...]