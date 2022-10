There are now thirteen operators licensed to offer online slot games to players in Germany after the Saxony-Anhalt State Administrative Office granted its latest approvals to Tipico, Novo Interactive and Interwetten.

Tipico has been approved to launch online slots via its games.tipico.de and goldrummel.de sites, Interwetten through interwetten.de and lasmegas.de, and Novo Interactive via slots.admiralbet.de.

Novo Interactive is also the parent company of BluBet Operations, which saw its novoline.de site approved earlier this year.

The latest approvals bring [...]