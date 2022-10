Maryland is moving closer to launching mobile sports betting after the state approved the qualifications of 10 businesses seeking licenses.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) approved the qualifications of 10 businesses seeking mobile sports wagering licenses and one business seeking a Class B facility license.

The next step for these 11 entities is expected to come in November when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) meets to consider their applications for license awards.

“We’re [...]