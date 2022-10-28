This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Quickspin approved to launch slot portfolio in Greece

28th October 2022 11:10 am GMT
Evolution

Playtech-owned slot developer Quickspin has entered Greece’s regulated iGaming market after securing a supplier license from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

Players in Greece are now able to enjoy a selection of Quickspin’s top performing titles, including Sticky Bandits 3: Most Wanted, Big Bad Wolf Megaways and Eastern Emeralds.

“The entrance into the Greek market is the culmination of months of hard work from members of the Quickspin team and I could not be prouder of them for all the effort they put into this project,” said Quickspin CEO Panagiotis Chryssovitsanos.

“Our presence in this market forms part of our wider strategic plans to be active in every regulated market and provide players with a safe, sustainable and entertaining gaming experience, so to add this one to the list feels incredibly good.”

Quickspin chief commercial officer Anthony Dalla-Giacoma added: “We are thrilled by the reception our games have received on the first days back in the Greek market and I look forward to working with more local partners in the near future.”

Casino Greece iGaming Licensing Playtech Quickspin Slots
