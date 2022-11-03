This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
GeoComply secures geolocation and KYC license in Maryland

3rd November 2022 10:05 am GMT
GeoComply

GeoComply has been awarded a contractor licence for its geolocation and ID verification services by the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

The license will allow GeoComply to supply its geolocation, ID verification, and fraud detection and prevention services to regulated operators in Maryland when the state launches online sports betting.

“We are very excited about the launch of Maryland’s highly anticipated mobile sports betting market,” said GeoComply senior vice president of compliance Lindsay Slader. “Our team has worked hard to meet Maryland’s rigorous standards. Having our license in hand means that our customers can launch with confidence on day one.

“We look forward to supporting the compliance needs of operators and providing state regulators with tools and data so they can properly oversee the growth of mobile sports betting in Maryland.”

Maryland has approved the qualifications of 10 businesses seeking mobile sportsbook licenses, with the state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) expected to consider their applications for license awards later this month.

GeoComply’s approval in Maryland follows the award of a conditional license by the Ohio Casino Control Commission last month, with Ohio set to launch its regulated sports betting market in January 2023.

