Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson is poised to re-enter the Netherlands after securing licence approval from gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit.

Betsson withdrew its services from the Netherlands last year when the re-regulated market launched, with the closure costing the business an estimated €2.5m a month in lost revenue.

The company has now secured a five-year licence via its TonyBet subsidiary, enabling the launch of online sports and horse race betting, as well as online casino gaming in the Netherlands.

Shares [...]