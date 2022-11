Online betting and gaming operator TonyBet has secured license approval to launch in the Netherlands.

The company has secured licence approval to offer online sports and horse race betting, as well as online casino gaming in the Netherlands.

The new license was officially awarded on November 15 and expires in November 2027.

This article was corrected at 11.50 GMT to remove a reference to Betsson Group. Betsson acquired TonyBet in 2016 and subsequently rebranded to Betsafe. The TonyBet [...]