The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has received a total of 15 applications for sports betting licenses.

This compares to the 42 entities that declared an interest in applying for a sports betting license in September, and the 29 entities that completed the mandatory sports wagering operator license scoping survey in October.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) expects to launch the regulated retail sports betting market in January 2023, with online sports betting operations expected to commence in March.

Encore [...]