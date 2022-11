Webis Holdings has received a two-year license extension for its WatchandWager.com advanced deposit wagering (ADW) business in California.

The new approval from the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) runs until 2024, allowing WatchandWager to continue to accept online pari-mutuel wagers from residents of California.

The license sits alongside the company’s long-term lease of the Cal Expo racetrack.

In addition to the California license renewal, WatchandWager has renewed, or is in the process of renewing, ADW licenses in Colorado, [...]