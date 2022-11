All six of Macau’s current casino licensees have been provisionally awarded new 10-year concessions, which will begin in January 2023.

Genting Malaysia, a surprise seventh bidder in the process through a local subsidiary, missed out on being awarded a gaming concession.

Executive Order No. 205/2022 was put into law on 26 November 2022 to grant casino concessions to the six successful bidders:

MGM Grand Paradise S.A.Galaxy Casino, S.A.Venetian Macau, S.A.Melco Resorts (Macau) S.A.Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A.SJM Resorts, [...]