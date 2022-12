Norwegian state-owned operator Norsk Rikstoto has been granted the exclusive rights to continue offering horse race betting to players for a further ten years.

Norsk Rikstoto has held a monopoly on horse race betting in the country after being formed in 1982 by the Norwegian Trotting Association (Det Norske Travselskap) and Norwegian Jockey Club (Norsk Jockeyklub).

“Norsk Rikstoto shows that they take the role of exclusive rights provider seriously, and that is good,” said Norway’s Minister for [...]