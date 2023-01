Penn Sports Interactive’s Barstool Sports brand has become the latest operator to be preliminarily approved for an online sports betting licence in Massachusetts.

Following multiple public meetings, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) voted unanimously to find Penn Sports Interactive preliminarily suitable for a temporary Category 3 sports betting operator license on Wednesday.

Penn Sports’ licence will be tethered to Plainridge Park Casino’s Category 1 sports wagering license, which was preliminarily approved last month.

The regulator has placed several [...]