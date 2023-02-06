Betsson gains third online gaming license in Argentina

Stockholm-listed Betsson Group has secured approval to launch in the Argentinean province of Cordoba.

The license approval allows Betsson to launch its online betting and gaming offering in Cordoba in partnership with Grupo Mautone’s land-based venue, Casino de Victoria.

Cordoba province approved iGaming legislation in January 2022 and has licensed eight operators to date.

“We are very pleased to have received a license to operate in the locally regulated market in the province of Cordoba, together with our partner, Casino de Victoria,” said Betsson chief executive Pontus Lindwall.

“When merging their long experience in the Argentinian market with our know-how in online gaming, we can truly reach our ambition of becoming a market leader in this rapidly growing online market.”

Betsson and Grupo Mautone are already active in Argentina, having launched licensed online gaming operations in the Province of Buenos Aires and in the City of Buenos Aires in 2022.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.31 per cent lower at SEK89.13 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.