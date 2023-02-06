This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Betsson gains third online gaming license in Argentina

6th February 2023 8:58 am GMT
Betsson
SportingTech

Stockholm-listed Betsson Group has secured approval to launch in the Argentinean province of Cordoba.

The license approval allows Betsson to launch its online betting and gaming offering in Cordoba in partnership with Grupo Mautone’s land-based venue, Casino de Victoria.

Cordoba province approved iGaming legislation in January 2022 and has licensed eight operators to date.

“We are very pleased to have received a license to operate in the locally regulated market in the province of Cordoba, together with our partner, Casino de Victoria,” said Betsson chief executive Pontus Lindwall. 

“When merging their long experience in the Argentinian market with our know-how in online gaming, we can truly reach our ambition of becoming a market leader in this rapidly growing online market.”

Betsson and Grupo Mautone are already active in Argentina, having launched licensed online gaming operations in the Province of Buenos Aires and in the City of Buenos Aires in 2022.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.31 per cent lower at SEK89.13 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.

Related Tags
Argentina Betsson Betsson Group Cordoba iGaming Latin America Licensing Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Bragg Gaming signs major distribution deal with Betsson

Betsson signs up for Greco’s gameplay risk engine

Betsson expands LatAm focus with Chile and Peru football league sponsorships

Leading operators reveal responsible gambling interactions in Sweden

Better Collective appoints new SVP of growth

Octoplay to begin rolling out games with Malta-based operators

TonyBet secures Netherlands licence approval

Octoplay signs first operator deal with Betsson

Betsson renews support of Greek Super League 2

Latin America growth drives record quarter for Betsson

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

Betsson revenue climbs to new high in Q3

Betsson expands in Latin America with Mexico launch

Cordoba sees strong interest in iGaming licenses

Betsson seals Athletico Paranaense sponsorship

SG
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Greentube
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution