FSB takes long-term partner Fitzdares online in Ontario

Sports betting and gaming technology supplier FSB has taken long-term partner Fitzdares live in the Canadian province of Ontario.

FSB is providing the British bookmaker with its sportsbook, iCasino aggregation product and back office platform in Ontario.

“This positive news is a hugely important milestone for FSB as we go live in our fourth global continent,” said FSB interim CEO Adam Smith. “What makes this achievement more satisfying is entering the regulated Ontario market with our long-term, heritage partner Fitzdares.

“This enhanced relationship is testament to the ambition we have to grow stronger together with our partners across multiple jurisdictions and regulated growth markets like Ontario. With a second partner launch imminent, we look forward to playing an aspiring, ambitious, long term role in the province.”

FSB chief revenue officer Ian Freeman added: “Going live in North America represents another landmark moment for FSB on the back of a successful 2022. Ontario will be a key jurisdiction within our core markets strategy and we’re passionate about playing a major role within one of the world’s leading and well constructed regulated markets.

“We feel privileged to work with exceptional operational teams within our customer base and this new alignment with Fitzdares is indicative of how we work hand in hand with partners to meet their organisational goals across platform, product and geography.”

In related Ontario news this week, Twain Sport has secured licence approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to go live in the province. Twin is the newly launched live sport vertical from Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, which has launched the T-Basket game and the recently released T-Kick game.

Online slot provider BF Games also received approval to launch its portfolio of games in Ontario this week.