Seven mobile sports betting operators are expected to go live in Massachusetts when the regulated online market opens on March 10.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has approved temporary licenses for nine mobile sports betting operators - BallyBet, Barsool Sportsbook, BetMGM, Betr, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel, and WynnBET.

All except for BallyBet and Fanatics plan to launch on the first day of the regulated online market on March 10, with these two operators expected to launch [...]