EveryMatrix approved to enter fourth US state

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix is set to expand its presence in the United States after securing licence approval in Connecticut.

The latest approval in the Constitution State marks the supplier’s fourth licence in the US after New Jersey, West Virginia and Michigan, while the company has also been approved in Ontario, Canada.

“EveryMatrix has focused on US states that have regulated both iGaming and sportsbook as we are leading supplier in both verticals,” said EveryMatrix Americas president Erik Nyman. “With our licence approval in Connecticut, we are one step closer to securing access to all the significant regulated states in the US and we are thrilled to go live shortly.

“This is another significant milestone for the business and widens our reach to distribute our world-class content, platform and services to licensed operators in the US market.”

EveryMatrix has already signed a number of deals with leading operators in the US for in-house games content through its proprietary CasinoEngine platform.