Swedish gambling regulator approves more B2B gaming suppliers

Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has granted B2B gaming software licences to fifteen companies, with Play’n GO, Thunderkick and Nolimit City among the latest to be approved.

More than 60 companies have applied for the new five-year licences, which come into force in July following the implementation of legislation that makes gaming software licences a mandatory requirement in Sweden.

The Swedish approval marks the second licence for Play’n GO this year, following the US state of Connecticut.

“Sweden is Play’n GO’s home turf,” said Play’n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “We are most certainly a global company today, with both staff and customers all over the world, but we maintain our firm roots in Sweden to this day. It’s extra special for us to receive one of the first licences from the regulator Spelinspektionen.

“Of course, we will continue to supply the most exciting and safe casino gaming experience to Swedish players, as we have done for nearly 20 years. Our content today is used by operators in the Swedish market to excite and retain their players. with innovative cross-sell slots like Gerard’s Gambit on the horizon, I don't think the Swedish market has truly seen the full might of Play’n GO yet.

“We would like to thank Spelinspektionen for the swift granting of our licence so early in the process, allowing us to continue leading from the front in supplying the safest, most entertaining casino experience for players in our home market of Sweden,” he added.

Thunderkick head of compliance Wan Kim said: “We’re really pleased to have been selected for a B2B permit. We look forward to working with the SGA and are thankful to them for a swift and simple process.

“It’s crucial for us to remain compliant in every market but especially our home one, and we’re excited that we can continue showcasing our games to our fellow Swedes.”

EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes commented: “This will further safeguard brands and their players with regulated products and services and enable us to offer our game-changing technology that is proven to significantly boost player experience and operator revenues.

“We have identified significant growth opportunities in Sweden, and we are now perfectly positioned to accelerate our growth plans there.”

Licensed B2B suppliers in Sweden:

Arland Gesellschaft Fur Informationstechnologie

EveryMatrix Software

Finnplay Technologies

Hacksaw Operations

Hacksaw Studios

HGMT

Nolimit City

Play’n GO

Programutvecklarna i Norrköping

Relax Gaming

SkillOnNet

SYNOT Games

Thunderkick

Thunderkick Malta

Yggdrasil Gaming